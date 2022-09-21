Connect with us

CHS soccer remains winless in district play

CHS senior Katie Cotten scored 4 goals for the Lady Raiders Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder the Magazine)

Coffee County’s Lady Raider soccer team is still searching for its first district win.

Coffee County dropped a 6-1 decision to Warren County in McMinnville Tuesday night.

Coffee County trailed 4-0 at half before getting a goal from senior Katie Cotten with 27:33 to play in the second half to cut the deficit to 4-1. The Lady Pioneers added a pair of insurance goals.

CHS drops to 1-9-1 overall and 0-4 in district play with the loss. The Lady Raiders will host district leading Franklin County at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

