CHS soccer, baseball each pickup Monday wins

Izick Sierra hits a free kick Monday night at MTCS. -- Photo by Stan Rogers for Thunder Radio WMSR

The Coffee County Central Red Raider soccer team kicked off its season with a 6-0 blowout of Middle Tennessee Christian Monday.

Manny Gonzales turned in a hat trick – with 3 goals. Ethan Sloan, Joan Jaimes and Emmanuel Rodriguez all added goals. Gonzales picked up 2 assists and Will Rogers had an assist.

The Raiders open their home slate at home Tuesday against Cascade.

RAIDER BASEBALL 7, OAKLAND 3

CHS baseball got off the mat from their 0-2 start and beat Oakland 7-3 on the road Monday.

A 4-run top of the fifth inning proved to be the difference.

Timothy Henderson earned the win. Henderson settled in nicely after giving up 3 earned in the top of the first to go 5 innings – striking out 7 and now allowing another run.

Cole Pippenger earned the save with 5 strikeouts over innings while walking 2 and allowing a single hit.

Pippenger knocked in 3 at the plate on a pair of hits, including a double, and scored 2 runs. Brendon Sheppard and Blake Hillis also picked up RBIs.

The Raiders will play LaVergne at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riverdale High School.

