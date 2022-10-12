CHS Raider, Lady Raider basketball programs hosting season-ticket sales event Nov. 5

Coffee County Central Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball programs are offering season ticket packages for the 2022-23 season, and everyone is encouraged and invited to purchase theirs at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 during a season ticket sales event.

Different ticket packages include picking your seat locations, chairback options and a nightly Raider hospitality room.

The Red Raider boys program is fresh off its first run to the TSSAA State Tournament since 1965 and the Raiders will feature multiple players with starting and varsity playing experience returning.

Meanwhile, the Lady Raider just completed their 5th straight district championship and return four starters from last years team that went 29-4. The Lady Raiders are 136-20 in the past 5 seasons.

Season ticket packages are as follows:

SILVER: Cost is $100 and includes a season ticket good for all regular season home games and you pick the location of your seat. Your name will be laminated on your seat location for the season.

GOLD: Cost is $150 and includes everything in the silver package and you also receive a Red Stadium Chair with “CC” on the back.

HOSPITALITY ADD ON: All season-ticket holders have the option add the “Raider Hospitality Room” to their package for an extra $50. Hospitality room will be available at all regular season home games, allowing you to bypass fixing dinner and eat at the gym instead.

How To Purchase: Join the Raiders and Lady Raiders for a season ticket sales event at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium (100 Red Raider Dr.).

You can pick your seat location, enjoy free dinner provided by the basketball programs and watch each team run through practice drills. Season tickets cover home, regular-season games and do not apply to postseason tournaments and may not apply to some in-season tournaments.

Season at a glance

The Lady Raiders have a packed schedule, including a trip to New Hampshire and home non-district matchups with tough opponents Rockvale, Blackman, Riverdale and Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders will also go to the Bradley County Thanksgiving Tournament, looking for a rematch with McMinn County, the team that eliminated them from the postseason last year.

“We always want to schedule as tough as we can,” explained CHS head girls coach Joe Pat Cope, entering his sixth season. “We want our girls to be prepared for the postseason. We want to get through that region and punch our ticket to Murfreesboro. We use the regular season as a measuring stick and an opportunity to improve our team and our depth.”

The Raider boys will also feature a stacked schedule that will bring quality opponents to Manchester, including Page, York, Blackman, Bearden and Lincoln County, among others.

The Raider boys will be hosting the first Dusty Elam Classic over Thanksgiving break.

Both teams will not begin district play until January 17 when Shelbyville comes to town. One change this year in District 3-4A is that each team will play twice instead of three times like last season.

Thunder Radio WMSR is your home for Coffee County basketball all season long – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com

(Full schedule is below. Games are girls first, then boys to follow unless otherwise listed in the notes section as a boys or girls only game. Some tournament times and opponents are still unavailable. Games listed are regular season and regular season tournament games. Postseason information will be listed as it approaches in February. Get consistent sports coverage at thunder1320.com/sports)