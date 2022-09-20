CHS head football coach temporarily away from team

Coffee County Central head football coach Doug Greene is temporarily away from the football program, Thunder Radio Sports has learned.

Defensive Coordinator Roger Haynes is serving as interim head coach and Stephen Graves is serving as offensive coordinator during Greene’s absence. Greene was not present for team activities beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Thunder Radio spoke with Coffee County Central principal Paul Parsley, but Parsley could not disclose information regarding the reasons for Greene’s absence. Thunder Radio Sports spoke with Greene, who also offered no official comment at this time.

It is currently unclear if Greene will be available for the Raiders’ home game Friday night against Spring Hill, which will be homecoming. The Raiders are currently 3-2 and in first place in Region 3-6A.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Greene is currently in his fourth year as head coach of the Red Raiders. The CHS program has shown steady improvement in each of the past three years, winning 2 games in 2019, 4 in 2020 and 5 in 2021. The five wins in 2021 were the most for the program since 2007.