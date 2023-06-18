CHS dancers rack up awards at dance camp; 5 earn All American status

Coffee County Central dancers racked up awards at the teams Universal Dance Association (UDA) camp last week.

The Coffee County dancers picked up the Superior Team Award, fourth place home routine, leadership awards, team full out awards, spirit stick and super spirit stick, two pin it forward awards and a bid to national competition.

Individually, five Lady Raiders were named UDA All-Americans: Joanna Perez, Kendra Morales, Leah Kate Sullivan, Cherish Owens and Brylee Haithcock.

Some Coffee County dance team members will join the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday, June 24. The show airs from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio WMSR (107.9 FM / 1320 AM) from Al White Ford Lincoln.