Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CHS dancers rack up awards at dance camp; 5 earn All American status

Published

Coffee County Central dancers racked up awards at the teams Universal Dance Association (UDA) camp last week.

The Coffee County dancers picked up the Superior Team Award, fourth place home routine, leadership awards, team full out awards, spirit stick and super spirit stick, two pin it forward awards and a bid to national competition.

Individually, five Lady Raiders were named UDA All-Americans: Joanna Perez, Kendra Morales, Leah Kate Sullivan, Cherish Owens and Brylee Haithcock.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some Coffee County dance team members will join the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday, June 24. The show airs from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio WMSR (107.9 FM / 1320 AM) from Al White Ford Lincoln.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023