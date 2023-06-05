Connect with us

Sports

CHS, CMS and WMS basketball teams to be at home for 2-day camp Monday and Tuesday

Published

Coffee County Central Lady Raiders, Coffee Middle boys and girls and Westwood boys and girls are among over 15 teams set to participate in a 2-day summer basketball camp Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6 at Coffee County High School and Coffee Middle School.

Games start at 9 a.m. both days and wrap up after 6 p.m.

The CHS Lady Raiders varsity will be in action Monday, June 5, playing against Page at 10:30 a.m. Riverdale at 12:30 p.m. and Ravenwood at 3:30 p.m. The Lady Raider varsity will hit the floor again Tuesday, playing Dekalb County at 12:30 p.m. and then defending 4A state champions Bradley Central at 4:30 p.m. All CHS varsity games are at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on the main court.

The Lady Raiders are coming off a district championship season that saw them hit 30 wins and peak at no. 2 in the state associated press poll.

Concessions will be available at the gym.

Other games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday for local teams:

COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY (games at CHS, side court)

June 5 at 12:30 p.m. – Coffee County vs. Tullahoma

June 5 at 5:30 p.m. – Coffee County vs. Page

June 5 at 6:30 p.m. – Coffee County vs. Ravenwood

June 6 at 1:30 p.m. – Coffee County vs. Rockvale

June 6 at 3:30 p.m. – Bradley Central vs. Coffee County

COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS (games at CMS)

June 5 at 9:50 a.m.: Coffee Middle JV vs. Huntland JV

June 5 at 11:30 a.m.: Coffee County Middle vs. Huntland

June 5 at 2:50 p.m..: Unionville vs Coffee County Middle

June 6 at 9 a.m.: Coffee Middle vs. Fayetteville City

June 6 at 9:50 a.m.: Coffee Middle JV vs. Eagleville JV

June 6 at 11:30 a.m.: Coffee County vs. Westwood

WESTWOOD MIDDLE GIRLS (ALL GAMES AT CMS)

June 5 at 9 a.m.: Westwood vs. Huntland

June 5 at 10:40 a.m.: Westwood vs. Fayetteville City

June 5 at 12:20 p.m.: Westwood JV vs. Fayetteville City JV

June 6 at 11:30 a.m.: Westwood vs. Coffee Middle

June 6 at 2 p.m.: Westwood vs. Warren County

COFFEE COUNTY MIDDLE BOYS (at CHS side court)

June 5 at 9:30 a.m. – Coffee Middle vs. Westwood

June 5 at 11:30 a.m. – WJB vs. Coffee Middle

June 6 at 9:30 a.m. – East vs. Coffee Middle

June 6 at 11:30 a.m. – WJB JV vs. CMS JV

WESTWOOD MIDDLE BOYS (at CHS side court)

June 5 at 9:30 – Coffee Middle vs. Westwood

June 6 at 10:30 a.m. – Westwood vs. Eagleville

