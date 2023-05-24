CHS basketball, CMS baseball announce tryout dates

Tryouts for the 2023-2024 Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team will be held Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium for all interested girls wanting to join the team.

Tryouts will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Participants must have current physical. Tryouts are for students entering grades 9 through 12. Anyone with questions should contact head coach Joe Pat Cope at copej@k12coffee.net

CMS baseball tryouts

Fresh off a trip to the sectional championship, the Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team has announced tryouts will be held Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31.

Both dates are 4:30-7:30 p.m. Players only need to attend one of the two dates. Tryouts are at the CCMS baseball field located behind Coffee Middle. Tryouts are for students entering grades 6 through 8.