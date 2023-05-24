Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

CHS basketball, CMS baseball announce tryout dates

Published

Tryouts for the 2023-2024 Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team will be held Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium for all interested girls wanting to join the team.

Tryouts will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Participants must have current physical. Tryouts are for students entering grades 9 through 12. Anyone with questions should contact head coach Joe Pat Cope at copej@k12coffee.net

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS baseball tryouts

Fresh off a trip to the sectional championship, the Coffee Middle Red Raider baseball team has announced tryouts will be held Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31.

Both dates are 4:30-7:30 p.m. Players only need to attend one of the two dates. Tryouts are at the CCMS baseball field located behind Coffee Middle. Tryouts are for students entering grades 6 through 8.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

5 days ago

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023