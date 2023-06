Any student wishing to try out for the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team should be prepared to attend tryouts Monday or Tuesday.

Returning players will have tryouts from 5-7 p.m. Monday afternoon, June. 5.

Upcoming freshman or new players will tryout from 5-7 pm. Tuesday, June. 6

All tryouts held at Powers Field, located behind Coffee County Central High School (off of Kennedy Drive).

Anyone with questions should contact Kyle Douglas at douglask@k12coffee.net.