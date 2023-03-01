CHS baseball season tickets go on sale Thursday

Coffee County Central baseball season tickets for the upcoming spring season go on sale Thursday, March 2.

This year’s season ticket package includes 18 home games for $90 per person.

Season tickets can be purchased at the Central High School front office beginning Thursday – 100 Red Raider Dr.

The Raiders’ first home game of the spring is set for 6 p.m. March 15 when Walker Valley comes to town. The Raiders open district play the following week with Franklin County.

Otherwise, individual game tickets will be $6 for adults and $3 for students.