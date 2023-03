Coffee County Central baseball has announced schedule changes to open the season.

The Raiders were originally scheduled to open the season Monday, March 13 at Cookeville. That game has now been flipped to a home game at Powers Field and will start at 5 p.m. for varsity with junior varsity to follow.

The March 24 game against Cookeville will now be a road game.

Hear the Raiders play this season on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM and the Manchester Go Smartphone App.