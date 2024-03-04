Christy S Presley of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the age of 58. A Celebration of Life Gathering is scheduled on Thursday, March 7, 2024 from 4 – 8 PM.

Christy, a native of Coffee County, was the daughter of the late Wallace Perry and Juanita Norris Perry, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Taylor.

Christy is survived by her mother, Juanita Norris Perry of Manchester; ex-husband, Alton Presley of Tullahoma; son, William Presley of Manchester; brother, Mitchell Perry (Jenna) of Manchester and granddaughter, Angel Taylor of Tullahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.