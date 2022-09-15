Connect with us

Christopher William Kenney

Christopher William Kenney passed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the age of 54. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1 P.M at Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester, Tennessee.

Christopher is the son of the late, George E. Kenney Jr. and Emily D. Newlin Kenney, who survives him.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, George E. Kenney III.

He is survived by his mother, Emily Kenney; sister, Marcella Kenney; two nephews, Mathew and Ryan Kenney; niece, Savannah Kenney and two great nephews and one on the way.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

