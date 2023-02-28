Christopher Lee Richardson passed this life on Friday, February 24, 2023 in Shelbyville at the age of 50. No services are scheduled.

A native of Bedford County, he was the son of the late Leon and Betty Elizabeth Merritt Richardson. He enjoyed fishing, swimming and being with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert Lee Brandon.

He is survived by his children, Zach Lynch of Shelbyville and Alexandria Leggitt (Tarence) of Winchester; twin sister, Christina Carter of Moore County; brothers, James Brandon (Lori) of Mulberry, Steven Dale Brandon and Timothy Dewayne Brandon, both of Tullahoma and grandchildren, Preston and Zayton Lynch.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.