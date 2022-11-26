Connect with us

Christmas Parade postponed until Sunday, Nov. 27

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 27th. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm.

Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 and a slight chance of precipitation. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

This year’s parade theme is “Sweets and Treats from Around the World” and the itinerary is as follows:

  • Parade lineup starts at 5:00 pm
  • Parade starts at 6:30 pm
  • Christmas tree lighting following the conclusion of the parade
  • For those participating in the food drive, there will be a truck parked on the square with signs that read “Drop Donations Here”

Parade Lineup / Route:

  • Parade lineup is between the intersection of Hwy. 41 & Hwy. 55 to Coffee County Raider Academy
  • Turns right on Highway 41 toward the square
  • Turns right on West Main St., which will make the parade pass in front of the stage
  • Continues straight onto East Main St.
  • Turns left on N. Woodland St.
  • Turns right into Fred Deadman Park for parade participants to disembark from floats
