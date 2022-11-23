Christmas Parade inclement weather plan

At the time of this report Saturday is looking to be wet. Manchester is expecting a 70% chance of precipitation during the day, tapering to a 50% chance before midnight.

The City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade is schedule for Saturday, November 26th. In regards to weather, a decision will be made by 10:00 AM on Saturday as to whether the parade will take place. In the event the parade is canceled, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, November 27, 2022. The lineup time is 5:00 pm and the start time is 6:30 pm, regardless of which day the parade take places.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 55 degrees.

Please stay tuned to WMSR Thunder Radio, 107.9FM or AM1320, as well as out website, thunder1320.com and the Thunder Radio Facebook page, where we will keep you up-to-date on the situation.