The free Indoor Light Show at First Baptist Manchester is happening this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 15-17 at 6:00, 7:00, & 8:00 PM. First Baptist Church welcomes all to experience the wonder and hope of Christmas through lights set to music.

The show will tell the story of Jesus through video, lights will be set to music and Duck River Dance will be part of the shows.

First Baptist Church is located at 1006 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.