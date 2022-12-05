Christmas events at Coffee County Manchester Public Library

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is hosting many Christmas events this holiday season.
The library is located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester
List of events:
- Wednesday, Dec. 7 – “Polar Express” Themed Storytime at 10 AM (PJ’s encouraged).
- Thursday, Dec. 8 – “Polar Express” Themed Toddler Time at 10 AM (PJ’s encouraged).
- Friday, Dec. 9 – The first ever Stuffing Sleepover. kids can bring in their clean stuffed animals by 5pm to spend the night with Youth Services Librarian Daphanie Gragg. They will then be staged in all sorts of adventures and photographed and shared on social media throughout the night. They may come in Saturday and pickup their stuffies & stay for the Christmas Village or go.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 – Christmas Village Festival – we will have Daphanie as the Modern Mean one “grinch” and Santa available for free photos. We will have games and activities as well as volunteer readers at stations for an awesome FREE event (we could still use some volunteers).
- Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Storytime with the “Modern Mean One”
- Thursday, Dec. 15 – Soothing Santa from 6-7 PM. He is a sensory friendly, low stress santa. He will just sit and chill and color allowing the kids to warm up to him in their own time. (Hopefully).
January event:
- Saturday, Jan. 14 – Author Signing and kickoff for our Adult Reading Program “A Winter’s Tale” We are looking for local authors now to sign up and will open registration for patrons after Christmas.