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Obituaries

Christine Marie Yates

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Christine “Chris” Marie Yates, age 60, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2026. She was born on February 13, 1966, to her late parents, Leslie T. Yates and Phyllis A. Yates (Margulin).

Chris was a kind and loving person who found great joy in the simple things in life. She absolutely loved gardening and had a wonderful green thumb. Whether tending to her flowers, caring for her plants, or simply enjoying the beauty she created around her, gardening was something that brought her tremendous happiness.

Chris also had a special love for animals, and none held a place in her heart quite like her beloved dog, “Pup-Pup.” Pup-Pup was truly her whole world and a cherished companion who brought her endless love and joy.

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She also enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bingo at the community hall, creating memories and sharing laughter with those around her.

Chris leaves behind her siblings, Tony Yates, James Yates, and Melody Yates-Baker; and her beloved nieces, Amanda, Samantha, and Tiffany. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, beginning at 11:15 AM.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yates family.

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