Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Children’s Advocacy Center launches initiative aiding parent-child communication about sensitive topics

Published

Coffee County CAC launches initiative to aid parents in discussing age-appropriate topics about bodily autonomy and relationships.

According to the Children’t Advocacy Center, when parents discuss age-appropriate topics about bodily autonomy and relationships with their children, they help protect their children from child sexual abuse? After completing extensive research and consulting with national-level experts in the field of child sexual abuse prevention, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has prepared resources to aid parent-child communication about sexuality. The advocacy center has dedicated a section of its website to provide information about the researchage-appropriate topics parents should discuss with their children, and examples of phrases parents can use.

One of the proven elements of child sexual abuse prevention is teaching children correct terms for genitals. This knowledge should be provided by parents to their children as early as possible. Additionally, it’s vital for parents to have and maintain communications about sexuality with their children.

Studies show that one in 10 children will experience child sexual abuse before age 18. Every year, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center serves more than 300 children who have experienced severe abuse, with the majority of cases involving child sexual abuse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Research shows that most child sexual abuse cases are not reported and the issue crosses all cultural and socioeconomic status boundaries. Consequences of experiencing child sexual abuse include life-long psychological, behavioral, sexual and medical problems.

The good news is child sexual abuse can be prevented by providing adequate knowledge to children by parents. In the next few weeks, the advocacy center will share more information based on interviews conducted with national-level experts.

Read about the research showing teaching children correct terms for genitals helps prevent child sexual abuse on http://www.coffeecountycac.org/tea. Find resources, including age-appropriate topics, helpful books and websites, and phrases to use when talking with your children on http://www.coffeecountycac.org/teach-correct-terms-resources.

The advocacy center provides free child sexual abuse prevention training, Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children. Learn more about the training by visiting http://www.coffeecountycac.org/education-for-adults

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022