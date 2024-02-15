Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Mikael Lemmons

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Mikael Lemmons

Mikael is a 5th grader at College Street Elementary School. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Mikael is the son of Jim and Valerie Lemmons.

Mikael’s favorite subject is math. In his free time he enjoys playing soccer and basketball. He would like to play soccer for Brazil when he grows up.

Mikael is in Rachel West’s homeroom at College Street.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Mikael.