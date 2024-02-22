Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Makenna Nation

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Makenna Nation!

Makenna is a fifth grader at Westwood Elementary. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Makenna is the daughter of Amber Boner.

Makenna’s favorite subject is science. In her free time she enjoys softball and basketball. When she grows up Makenna plans to be a nurse.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Makenna!