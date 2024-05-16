Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Liam Tipps

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Liam Tipps!

Liam is in the 5th grade at Hickerson Elementary School. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Liam is the son of Joah and Megan Tipps.

Liam’s favorite subject is social studies. In his free time he enjoys baseball, running and playing video games. When he grows up he would like to be an engineer at AEDC.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Liam!