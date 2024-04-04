Connect with us

News

Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Kaden Wysong

Published

Student of the Week Kaden Wysong.

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Kaden Wysong!

Kaden is a fifth grader at Deerfield Elementary School. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. He is the son of Andrew and Wendy Walsh.

Kaden’s favorite subject is math. In his free time he enjoys drawing, gaming, running and his 3 yorkies. He would like to pursue a career as an artist.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Kaden!

