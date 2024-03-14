Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Jean Walden

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Jean Walden!

Jean is a 8th grader at Westwood Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Jean is the daughter of Tabitha and Adam Walden.

Jean’s favorite subject is math. In her free time she enjoys playing softball. She would like to pursue a career in medicine.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Jean.