Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Ethan Hayes

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Ethan Hayes!

Ethan is a 7th grader at Westwood Middle School. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Ethan is the son of Vanessa and Kent Barnard; and Brad and Breezy Hayes.

Ethan’s favorite subject is Social Studies. In his free time he enjoys playing playing basketball. When he grows up, he would like to pursue a career in business.

Ethan is in Mr. Clint Gribble’s home room.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Ethan!