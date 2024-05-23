Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Emily Wrenn

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Emily Wrenn!

Emily is in the 6th grade at Coffee County Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. She is the daughter of Mike and Susan Wrenn.

Her favorite subject is math. In her free time she enjoys training her dogs and riding horses. After graduating high school she would like to go to become a zoo keeper.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Emily!