Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Carina Bunch

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Carina Bunch!

Carina is a fifth grader at New Union Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. She is the daughter of Sheila and Travis Bunch.

Carina’s favorite subject is math. In her free time she enjoys art, reading, participating in 4H and playing with her sister. When she grows up she would like to pursue a career as an artist or a chef.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Carina!