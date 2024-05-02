Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – Braxton Swack

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – Braxton Swack!

Braxton is in the 5th grade at North Coffee Elementary School in Mr. Matt Vinson’s homeroom. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Braxton is the son of Jennifer and Ryan Swack.

Braxton’s favorite subject is math. In his free time he enjoys basketball and baseball.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Braxton!