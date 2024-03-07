Chick-fil-A Student of the Week – AnnaLee Crosslin

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester Chick-fil-A and congratulate our student of the week – AnnaLee Crosslin

AnnaLee attends Westwood Middle School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. She is the daughter if Misty and Matthew Crosslin.

AnnaLee’s favorite subject is social studies and she is in Miss Janet Orrick’s homeroom. In her free time she enjoys art and reading.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester Chick-fil-A and operator Chandler England is inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. Manchester Chick-fil-A provides all Students of the Week a commemorative plaque and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, AnnaLee!