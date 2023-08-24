Chick-fil-A Announces Manchester Restaurant, Opening Aug. 31

Restaurant Brings Approximately 120 Full- and Part-Time Jobs to Community



A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Manchester community on Thursday Aug. 31, 2023. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Chandler England as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Manchester.

Located at 2690 Hillsboro Blvd., Chick-fil-A Manchester will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Manchester can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online.

The Manchester restaurant joins 36 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Nashville market.

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.

At Chick-fil-A Manchester, England will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

England brings a decade of experience to his role as the local Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Manchester. Starting as a Team Member at Chick-fil-A Fountain City in 2013, the Tennessee native learned the ins and outs of the business and was promoted to Director of Operations in less than six years. In 2020, England was selected to join the Chick-fil-A® Leadership Development Program, where he traveled the country supporting new restaurant openings and learning on-the-job training to prepare him to lead a restaurant of his own. Now, England and his family are excited to establish their restaurant as a place of care and connection. Chandler England