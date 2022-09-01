Cheerleader alum invited to return to the sidelines and cheer for Sept. 23 home football game

All former Coffee County Central Cheerleaders are invited to return to the sidelines for alumni night on Sept. 23 and cheer on the Red Raiders one more time.

Any former cheerleaders or cheer coaches who would like to help cheer should fill out this form (click here).

There will be one or two short practices to cover material. Practices will be at Coffee County Raider Academy Sept. 13 and 20 from 6-8 p.m. time to be at the field game night is 6 p.m. and the plan is to have alumni join current cheerleaders for the first quarter.

For more information, or if you have old photos, email them to Christy Clouse at clousec@k12coffee.net.