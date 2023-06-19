CHAUNCEY EUGENE “GENE” BAIR, JR., age 85, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his residence following a brief illness. Mr. Bair was born in Dundalk, Maryland on November 11, 1937, to the late Chauncey Eugene Bair, Sr. and Elizabeth Jane Fryer Bair. After receiving an associate degree in college he enlisted for 4 years in the U.S. Navy. After his enlistment he was employed as an Environmental Engineer at Arnold Air Force Base in Tullahoma until his retirement. He then was employed for several years at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept. When moving to Estill Springs he and his family became members of the Faith Baptist Church where he served faithfully for approximately 40 years. He was a member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #158 and the Winchester Order of the Eastern Star #196 for over 30 years. Mr. Bair never met a stranger. He loved his pets dearly and spoiled them “rotten”. He will be remembered as a friend to all who knew him and one that was always willing to help anyone that needed it.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bair was preceded in death by his wife, Neva Bair, grandson, Justin Rice and brother, Jimmy Bair. He is survived by his children; James Harmon and wife, Theresa of Tullahoma, Debra Borgman and husband, Lee of Springville, Tenn., Vicki Harmon of Tullahoma, Elizabeth Rice and husband, Jerry of Estill Springs. Brother, Edward Bair and wife, Jean of Pennsylvania and Sister, Wanda Bair and Bonnie Kirkland of Delaware. 6-Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Bair will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday evening, June 21, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 22, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Shane Scott, officiating and Masonic Services will be conducted prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma with Military honors bestowed, he will then be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Neva. Family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Grant Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements.