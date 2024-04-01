Charlie R. Carr, age 74 of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed this life on Friday, March 29, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with a Memorial Service planned for Tuesday, April 2, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at The Atlantic located at 205 NW Atlantic Street in Tullahoma.

Charlie, a native of Manchester, Tennessee, was the son of the late Estelle Bryant. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by brothers, Drew Carr, Bud Carr, Paul Bryant, sister, Joyce Reed.

Charlie owned his own business for many years, Charlies Auto Parts, his slogan at the junk yard was “If we don’t have it, we’ll sure try to find it.” He was the most kind, compassionate person with the biggest heart ever. He loved his family and most especially his grandchildren. He held what he called, “CAMP PAPA” every summer just to be able to spend time with his grandkids. Charlie loved his horses and spent approximately 45 years raising, breeding, and training spotted Tennessee Walking Horses. Charlie will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “DOT” Carr of Tullahoma, children, Charles Robert “Robby” (Wendy) Carr Jr of Pelham, Renee Carr Johnson of Austin, Texas, sisters, Billie Carrick of Knoxville and Judy Reed of Manchester, grandchildren, Cooper Johnson, Luke Johnson, Rylee Carr and Camille “HERO” Carr.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.