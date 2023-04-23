Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Charlie Lewis Murray

Published

Charlie Lewis Murray, “Morkie” as he was fondly known as by his family and friends, was born on July 2, 1978, to Jerry Clint Murray, Sr. and the late Patricia Murray, in Shelbyville, TN. “Morkie” was a Child of God and a faithful member and usher of the Blessed Hope Church in Tullahoma, TN. He was very dedicated to his family and had a special love for the outdoors. He was recently able to take a very special trip to Guntersville, AL in which special memories were made with his father and brother, which he enjoyed very much. His sister, Katrina, fulfilled another special love in his life by giving him the opportunity to umpire for the Manchester Girl’s Softball league, and he was excited and grateful for that. “Morkie’s” really good friend, Tracy “Louise” Crouse, was also able to be at his bedside before his passing.

In addition to his father, Jerry, “Morkie” is survived by his loving companion, Tabitha London; children, Triston Murray, Kelsey Murray, Xavier Garcia, Jamaya, Tamaya, and Jaidyn London; grandchildren, Cayson James and “My Angel” Mattie London; sister, Katrina Verge (Jerome) and brother, JC Murray (Suzy). Also, cherishing his memory is nephews, Christopher (Alaina) Murray, Kameron Murray (Julia), Kenyon Anderson (Jade), and Kelvin Verge; nieces, Jerriona (Preston) Francis, JaVaun Verge. In addition to his mother, Patricia, Morkie is also preceded in death by his sons, Trevor Marquel Murray, and James “Fat Man” London; brother, Kelvin Antonio Murray; grandmothers, Renaecker Arnold and Nancy Reese; grandfathers, Charlie Murray and Joseph Buchanan.

Visitation from 2-3 p.m. Sunday with funeral services at 3 p.m.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murray family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023