Charlie Lewis Murray, “Morkie” as he was fondly known as by his family and friends, was born on July 2, 1978, to Jerry Clint Murray, Sr. and the late Patricia Murray, in Shelbyville, TN. “Morkie” was a Child of God and a faithful member and usher of the Blessed Hope Church in Tullahoma, TN. He was very dedicated to his family and had a special love for the outdoors. He was recently able to take a very special trip to Guntersville, AL in which special memories were made with his father and brother, which he enjoyed very much. His sister, Katrina, fulfilled another special love in his life by giving him the opportunity to umpire for the Manchester Girl’s Softball league, and he was excited and grateful for that. “Morkie’s” really good friend, Tracy “Louise” Crouse, was also able to be at his bedside before his passing.

In addition to his father, Jerry, “Morkie” is survived by his loving companion, Tabitha London; children, Triston Murray, Kelsey Murray, Xavier Garcia, Jamaya, Tamaya, and Jaidyn London; grandchildren, Cayson James and “My Angel” Mattie London; sister, Katrina Verge (Jerome) and brother, JC Murray (Suzy). Also, cherishing his memory is nephews, Christopher (Alaina) Murray, Kameron Murray (Julia), Kenyon Anderson (Jade), and Kelvin Verge; nieces, Jerriona (Preston) Francis, JaVaun Verge. In addition to his mother, Patricia, Morkie is also preceded in death by his sons, Trevor Marquel Murray, and James “Fat Man” London; brother, Kelvin Antonio Murray; grandmothers, Renaecker Arnold and Nancy Reese; grandfathers, Charlie Murray and Joseph Buchanan.

Visitation from 2-3 p.m. Sunday with funeral services at 3 p.m.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murray family.