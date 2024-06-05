Mr. Charles Thomas Harryman, age 53, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2024 in Clarksville, TX.

Charles was born in Manchester, TN, to his parents Charles Harryman and Rebecca L. Harryman. He worked as an over the road truck driver for DOT Foods. Charles loved God, his family, and was an avid Tennessee football fan. In his free time, he enjoyed wood working, fishing and being outside on his tractor. Charles was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and was a favorite among his nieces and nephews. He was fun loving and wanted those around him to be as happy as he was.

Charles was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Kathryn Harryman, Hugh and Louise Sherrill; sister, Kimberly Gaona; brother-in-law, Mark Petty; step-mother, Janice Harryman.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Charles is survived by his wife, Donna Gilmer Harryman; son, Dustin Harryman; daughter, Maddie Harryman; sisters, Kava Petty and Roxanne (John) Howlett; brother, Joben Clancy; mother, Rebecca Harryman; mother and father-in-law, Johnny and Louise Gilmer; and North Carolina “daughter” Sarah Rhynes; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma with burial to follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harryman family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com