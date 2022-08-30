Connect with us

Obituaries

Charles Steven Richardson

Charles Steven Richardson, 80 of Manchester, died on August 26, 2022.

He was born in Coffee County to Mary Louise and Bill Richardson on February 2, 1942.  Steve attended Hickman Elementary and Coffee County High School.

After high school he moved to Nashville where he opened his own business and had a long career with Firestone Tire Corporation. Later, he went on to open his own used car lot and also did wholesale auto sales.  He continued his wholesale auto brokerage until 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Brent (Lynn); daughters, Beth Wolfe (Greg) and Angela Fears (Kevin); 5 grandchildren and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held in Steve’s honor on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 2:00PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.  The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until the time of services.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Richardson family.

