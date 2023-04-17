Charles “Robbie” Robert Evans Jr. of Estill Springs passed this life on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the age of 46. Funeral Services are scheduled on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

Robbie was born in Cobb County, Georgia, the son of Charles Robert Evans Sr. of Estill Springs and the late Sherrie Prince Evans. Robbie was a graduate of Franklin County High School and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors and fishing, camping and hunting. He was an avid racing fan and enjoyed watching all kinds of racing including NASCAR and dirt track racing. He also loved spending time with his Boxer, Daisy Mae.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Arlin and Wynona Prince and Betty Tindol.

Robbie is survived by his father, Charles Robert Evans Sr of Estill Springs; sister, Tonya Brandon (Brad) of Christiana; niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Gregory Brandon and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.