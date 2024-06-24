Mr. Charles Raymond Baker, age 84, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Baker was born in Lynchburg, TN, to his late parents William and Nellie Baker. He was a member of the Gideons organization since 2006 and worked as assistant plant manager for Findlay Industries. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Raymond Baker Jr. and sister, Ida Mae Baker.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Jane Baker; daughter, Mina Jane Ware; grandchildren, Richard (Kristy) Crabtree, Victoria (Joey) Peccorino, and Autumn Baker; great grandchildren, Landon Crabtree, Charlie Joe Peccorino, and Iree Mae Peccorino.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 11:00am at Manchester Bible Methodist Church, 1024 Oakdale St., Manchester, TN 37355.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Baker family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com