Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Charles Harry Webb Jr.

Published

Dr. Charles Harry Webb, Jr., of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2024 at his residence at Parkview Senior Living at the age of 99. Dr. Webb was born in Ripley, Tennessee to the late Charles H. Webb, Sr. and Mary Jones Webb. He graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Medicine, and received his degree of Doctor of Medicine in Memphis in June of 1952. Dr. Webb then served his internships at Crawford Long Hospital, and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia until July of 1953. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and also a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice. Dr. Webb served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1956, he and his family of five moved to Chula Vista, California, and then relocated to Tullahoma in 1958, where he opened his practice, the Gray Webb Clinic, in the Thoma House on East Lincoln Street with his associate, Dr. Edwin E. Gray. In 1959, they moved into newly built offices on West Blackwell Street, and he practiced there with Dr. Gray until his retirement in 1959. During his years as a practicing physician in Tullahoma, Dr. Webb served as the Chief of Staff at Harton Hospital, the Chief of Staff at Coffee County Hospital, was on the Board of Trustees at both Harton and Coffee County Hospital, was the Middle Tennessee Delegate for the Tennessee Medical Association, and was President of the Coffee County Medical Society. He was also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, was a member of the Federal Aviation Agency, and served as the Medical Examiner for Seaboard Railroad and L & N Railroad. Dr. Webb was also a charter member of the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club, was one of the founders of the United Guarantee Savings and Loan at American City Bank, and was a member of First Methodist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Myrtle Ruth Evans Webb; one brother, Ronald Alvin Webb; and two sisters, Marilou Robison and Shirley Ann Smith. Dr. Webb is survived by three children, Charles H. “Chuck” Webb, III and his wife Julia, Linda Arlene Webb Thoma and her husband Busch, and Gary Warren Webb and his wife Kathy; eight grandchildren, Chase, Matthew (Morgan), Evan, Jamey, Busch (Ashley), Jack (Brandi), Tyler (Lauren), and Tracy (Caleb); and four great-grandchildren, Hattie, Caroline, Charlotte, and Walker. A visitation for Dr. Webb will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2024 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00pm-2:00pm. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Dr. Webb’s memory be made to the Tullahoma Educational Foundation – 301 W. Dechard St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023