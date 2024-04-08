Dr. Charles Harry Webb, Jr., of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2024 at his residence at Parkview Senior Living at the age of 99. Dr. Webb was born in Ripley, Tennessee to the late Charles H. Webb, Sr. and Mary Jones Webb. He graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Medicine, and received his degree of Doctor of Medicine in Memphis in June of 1952. Dr. Webb then served his internships at Crawford Long Hospital, and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia until July of 1953. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and also a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice. Dr. Webb served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Air Force in 1956, he and his family of five moved to Chula Vista, California, and then relocated to Tullahoma in 1958, where he opened his practice, the Gray Webb Clinic, in the Thoma House on East Lincoln Street with his associate, Dr. Edwin E. Gray. In 1959, they moved into newly built offices on West Blackwell Street, and he practiced there with Dr. Gray until his retirement in 1959. During his years as a practicing physician in Tullahoma, Dr. Webb served as the Chief of Staff at Harton Hospital, the Chief of Staff at Coffee County Hospital, was on the Board of Trustees at both Harton and Coffee County Hospital, was the Middle Tennessee Delegate for the Tennessee Medical Association, and was President of the Coffee County Medical Society. He was also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, was a member of the Federal Aviation Agency, and served as the Medical Examiner for Seaboard Railroad and L & N Railroad. Dr. Webb was also a charter member of the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club, was one of the founders of the United Guarantee Savings and Loan at American City Bank, and was a member of First Methodist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Myrtle Ruth Evans Webb; one brother, Ronald Alvin Webb; and two sisters, Marilou Robison and Shirley Ann Smith. Dr. Webb is survived by three children, Charles H. “Chuck” Webb, III and his wife Julia, Linda Arlene Webb Thoma and her husband Busch, and Gary Warren Webb and his wife Kathy; eight grandchildren, Chase, Matthew (Morgan), Evan, Jamey, Busch (Ashley), Jack (Brandi), Tyler (Lauren), and Tracy (Caleb); and four great-grandchildren, Hattie, Caroline, Charlotte, and Walker. A visitation for Dr. Webb will be held on Friday, April 12th, 2024 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00pm-2:00pm. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Dr. Webb’s memory be made to the Tullahoma Educational Foundation – 301 W. Dechard St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.

