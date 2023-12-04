Charles F. Nokes, Jr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 89. Mr. Nokes was born in Old Hickory, Tennessee to the late Charles F. Nokes, Sr. and Florine Andrews Nokes. He graduated from Dupont High School in 1952 and went on to attend Tennessee Tech University, graduating in 1956 with his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Mr. Nokes then went on to work at Arnold Center (ARO) from 1956-1993 when he retired. He was active in the Boy and Girl Scouts, the Friends of South Cumberland, and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Becky Lynn Nokes; and one sister, Joyce Simmons. Mr. Nokes is survived by his wife of, Gereline “Gerry” White Nokes whom he married in 1956 after six years of dating; and one son, Barney Nokes. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 4th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 at 10:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside service, there will be a visitation at Faith Lutheran Church from 11:30am-12:30pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:30pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made Faith Lutheran Church, the American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, or the Friends of South Cumberland.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.