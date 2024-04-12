Charles Emory Hazel of Murfreesboro, passed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 80. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Coleman Cemetery in Murfreesboro. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the funeral time.

Mr. Hazel, a native of Murfreesboro, was the son of the late Emory Washington Hazel and the late Virginia Sanders Upchurch. Mr. Hazel was a brick mason and enjoyed working with his hands on various projects. He enjoyed racoon hunting, fishing and camping as well as dancing. He was a very generous family man and had a big heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen J. Hazel; stepfather, William Upchurch; son, Jamie Daniel and daughter, Becky Mangrum.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Hazel is survived by sons, Troy Daniel (Marqueta) of Flat Rock, AL and Rocky Hazel (Tiffany) of Murfreesboro; daughters, Marie McCoy (Karl) of Unionville and Nancy Hazel (fiancé, Jerrod Tarpley) of Murfreesboro; brothers, Tom Upchurch, Willie Upchurch (Helen) and Wallie Upchurch; sisters, Faye Hillis (Tommy) and Shirley Crossom (Wade); twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.