Charles “David” Bell of Tullahoma, TN passed away April 5th, 23 at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital. David was born on March 14, 1946, in Tullahoma. He met the love of his life, Brenda Joyce Price, when he was 20 years old, and they married six months later. After 56 years, he still called her his “Baby Cakes” and said he could never live without her. The couple ended up settling in Manchester, TN and raised their daughter, Amanda. David worked at Powermatic in McMinnville, as a metallurgical lab technician, until they started their own business, “Bell’s Electric and Plumbing Service” in 1986. David was known as “Charlie” when he worked at Powermatic and there, he met his best friend, Bill Sapp, who became as close as a brother to him. David enjoyed hunting with Bill more than anything. How he missed those days so much at the end of his life.

During their life in Manchester, David and Brenda coached softball for many years. Those were some of his most cherished days. They were like “second parents or adopted parents” to many children in Manchester. After closing their business in 1999, due to health issues, they moved back to Tullahoma. David and Brenda began a new chapter of their life when they became Pepa and Mema in 1990. David loved being a Pepa so much and was for countless numbers of kids for two generations. David never met a stranger after he became a Pepa. Everyone that met him over the last twenty plus years have “loved” him! God knew that being a “Pepa” was the best gift He could give him other than his “Baby Cakes.” David was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lynchburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stokes and Emmer Bell, his sister Ida Bell Smith, his brothers Curtis and Dennis Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Joyce Price Bell, sister Linda Anderson (Don Anderson), daughter Amanda Myers (Brent Myers), Second daughter Monica “Moppy” Hawkins Housand (Rodney Housand), two grandchildren Dustin “DJ” Myers (Corey Lawson), Brandi Myers Dornon (Chris Dornon), three great-grandchildren Adam, Kiley and Weston Dornon, and many “adoptive” grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Bro. Elijah Collard officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.