Charles (Chuck) Glenn Lawson, Sr. of Tullahoma passed from this life July 4, 2023, at the age of 83. Chuck was born to Edward Charles and Eura Mary Martin Lawson on March 23, 1940. He was a native of Tullahoma and a 1958 graduate of Tullahoma High School. Chuck was a member of Highland Hills Church of Christ in Tullahoma, where he frequently led Bible studies. In 1966, he became a brother of the Masonic Lodge in Decatur, Alabama. Chuck rose in rank and became a Master Mason and Shriner at the age of 26. He remained a member of the Tullahoma Masonic Lodge until his passing.

In his late teens, Chuck began his career as a machinist at Bedford Machine in Shelbyville, TN. His career advanced from machinist at Arnold Engineering Development Center, Lockheed Martin and Micro Craft, Inc. to manufacturing engineer at Cleveland Pneumatic. Chuck retired in 2000, from Schmiede Corporation as a project engineer. For a few years in the late 1970’s, he took a hiatus from machining and taught Machine Shop and coached baseball at Coffee County High School. For decades, Chuck was involved in mentoring youth through coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. His passion for teaching and mentoring lasted long after retirement as he continued to teach machinist apprenticeship classes at Schmiede Corporation.

For many years, Chuck and his wife Fran participated in annual overnight hikes with friends to the top of Mt. LeConte. Chuck remained an avid hiker, hiking with his sons, grandsons and friends. Beginning in his early seventies, Chuck section-hiked several hundred miles of the Appalachian Trail.

Chuck and Fran were enthusiastic members of Clan MacLaren Scottish Society of North America and conveners at numerous Scottish Highland Games. In 2013, Chuck was elected president of the Clan MacLaren Society of North America, honorably serving two consecutive terms from 2014 to 2017. Chuck was an FSA Scot.

Chuck loved his clan, his church family, and his lodge brothers. He always had a smile for everyone he met. Chuck was a sincere and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a devout patriot and a dear and dependable friend to many. His contagious laugh will be greatly missed.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Frances Alsup Lawson, and survived by his four children, Michele Lawson Hardin, Charles G. Lawson Jr. (Teresa), James Edward Lawson (Kelly), and Jon Marlin Lawson (Trish). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Lindsay Lawson Young (Steve), Charles G. Lawson, III (Laura), Tess Rolman Godwin (Kevin), Tollie Rolman, Macy, Maleah and Mason Gann, and four great-grandchildren, Parker, Paxton and Maddux McCallon and Finn Godwin.

Chuck is survived by sister Mary Frances Lawson McCullough of Manchester, brother Robert Clyde Choate of Jefferson City, sister Mary Choate Snyder (Scott) of Jefferson City and many nieces and nephews that adored him. Chuck is preceded in death by sister Barbara Jean Lawson Sullivan and brother Mack Sanford Lawson.

Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely and well.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM at Highland Hills Church of Christ, 720 Kings Lane, Tullahoma, TN. with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.