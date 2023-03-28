Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Charles “Charlie” Amos Carter

Published

Charles “Charlie” Amos Carter of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his residence at the age of 83. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Carter, a native of Rockport, IN, was the son of the late Scott and Mary Bolin Carter.  He enjoyed fishing, collecting knives and watching old Western TV shows. His favorite times were spent with his “best friend”, his dog, “Precious”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jack Scott Carter; brothers, Elijah and Jack Carter and sister, Gertrude Carter.

Charlie is survived by sons, Charles Amos Carter Jr. of Indiana, Johnny Wayne Carter Sr. (Lindsay Frank) of Manchester, James Ray Carter Sr. (Amy) of Tullahoma and Jason Lee Carter of Tullahoma; daughter, Crystal Renee Carter of Tullahoma; brothers, Albert and Jeff Carter, both of Rockport, IN, Ralph Carter of Newtonville, IN and Jerry Carter of Estill Springs; sister, Martha Carter of Tell City, IN; seventeen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

4 days ago