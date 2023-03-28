Charles “Charlie” Amos Carter of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his residence at the age of 83. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Carter, a native of Rockport, IN, was the son of the late Scott and Mary Bolin Carter. He enjoyed fishing, collecting knives and watching old Western TV shows. His favorite times were spent with his “best friend”, his dog, “Precious”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jack Scott Carter; brothers, Elijah and Jack Carter and sister, Gertrude Carter.

Charlie is survived by sons, Charles Amos Carter Jr. of Indiana, Johnny Wayne Carter Sr. (Lindsay Frank) of Manchester, James Ray Carter Sr. (Amy) of Tullahoma and Jason Lee Carter of Tullahoma; daughter, Crystal Renee Carter of Tullahoma; brothers, Albert and Jeff Carter, both of Rockport, IN, Ralph Carter of Newtonville, IN and Jerry Carter of Estill Springs; sister, Martha Carter of Tell City, IN; seventeen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.