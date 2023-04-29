CHAMPIONS! Westwood soccer claims 4th straight conference title

Westwood soccer just keeps winning.
The Rockets completed another unbeaten conference season Friday with a 5-0 win over Community to claim the CTSC Championship at Dyer Bouldin Field in Manchester.
The Rockets reached the title round after beating Liberty 6-0 in the semi-finals earlier in the week. Westwood outscored opponents 11-0 in the conference tournament.
The Rocket soccer team will be guests on the Thunder Radio Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday, May 13.
ACTION PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR