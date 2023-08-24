Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Chad Allan Taylor

Published

Chad Allan Taylor passed this life on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at the age of 48.  Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Estill Springs.  The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 PM – 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Tullahoma, Mr. Taylor was the son of Dennis Taylor of Manchester and the late Patricia Thompson. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and drag racing.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Taylor.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his father, Dennis Taylor of Manchester; sons, Cody Taylor McGee (Patricia Davis) of Decherd, Wesley Taylor of Lynchburg, Andy Day (Faith) of Shelbyville and Seth Cruise of Decherd; daughter, Jana Cruise of Lynchburg; brothers, Mickey Miller (Tawana) of Tullahoma and Jeff Taylor; sister, Tammy Miller of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Lola McGee and Lavoy Taylor and many cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023