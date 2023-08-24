Chad Allan Taylor passed this life on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at the age of 48. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Estill Springs. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 PM – 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Tullahoma, Mr. Taylor was the son of Dennis Taylor of Manchester and the late Patricia Thompson. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and drag racing.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Taylor.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his father, Dennis Taylor of Manchester; sons, Cody Taylor McGee (Patricia Davis) of Decherd, Wesley Taylor of Lynchburg, Andy Day (Faith) of Shelbyville and Seth Cruise of Decherd; daughter, Jana Cruise of Lynchburg; brothers, Mickey Miller (Tawana) of Tullahoma and Jeff Taylor; sister, Tammy Miller of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Lola McGee and Lavoy Taylor and many cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.