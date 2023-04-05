Connect with us

Coffee County High School’s Red Raider Report Nominated for Mid-South Emmy’s Student Production Awards Competition

Published

Red Raider Report crew: Ryan Rheam, Thomas Galligan, Joseph Galindo and Christian Frazier.

Coffee County Central High School’s Audio Visual program news production crew, otherwise know as the Red Raider Report, has been nominated to compete in the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences 21st annual student production awards competition, otherwise known as the Mid-South Emmy’s. 

Founded in 1957, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy®  Award for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment, Public & Community Service, and Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including Regional Student Television and its Student Award for Excellence for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public. 

The CHS students on the broadcast team are Thomas Galligan, Ryan Rheam, Christian Frazier and Joseph Galindo. Their newscast submission will compete against high school submissions from 4 other schools in the Midsouth area. This is the first time that a CHS newscast team has been selected for this honor.

Winners will be announced during a livestream presentation Friday, April 28th

