Coffee County High School’s Red Raider Report Nominated for Mid-South Emmy’s Student Production Awards Competition

Coffee County Central High School’s Audio Visual program news production crew, otherwise know as the Red Raider Report, has been nominated to compete in the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences 21st annual student production awards competition, otherwise known as the Mid-South Emmy’s.

The CHS students on the broadcast team are Thomas Galligan, Ryan Rheam, Christian Frazier and Joseph Galindo. Their newscast submission will compete against high school submissions from 4 other schools in the Midsouth area. This is the first time that a CHS newscast team has been selected for this honor.

Winners will be announced during a livestream presentation Friday, April 28th.