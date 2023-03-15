Connect with us

News

Celebrate ‘WeCare Together’ with Manchester City Schools and our Family Resource Center

Published

Manchester City Schools and the Family Resource Center (FRC) are teaming up to help students in need. The FRC is calling for donations of school supplies or monetary contributions to help the families in the community who are struggling.

The campaign, titled “WeCare Together,” encourages members of the community to donate school supplies to ensure that every student has the necessary tools to succeed. Each backpack filled with school supplies costs roughly $12, and the FRC is accepting monetary donations to purchase backpacks and school supplies.

Additionally, individuals can purchase pre-filled backpacks that contain a range of school supplies, including 1″ white view binders, composition books, plastic folders with braids and pockets, binder pencil pouches, colored pencils, Elmer’s Glue Sticks, #2 pencils, Crayola Crayons, Crayola Markers, Fiskar Scissors, yellow highlighters, and wide-ruled notebook paper.

B.J. Sylvia, the Family Resource Center Coordinator, encourages anyone interested in donating or seeking more information to contact the center at (931)450-2478 or (931)728-3412 ext. 2436.

