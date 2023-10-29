Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CELEBRATE NO TRASH NOVEMBER WITH CLEANUPS IN YOUR AREA

Published

“Nobody Trashes Tennessee” has announced the 3rd annual No Trash November. This year they are out to make history again. “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” suggests that all volunteer groups who regularly pick up litter on Tennessee roadways rally together and host a cleanup event in November — cleaning up Tennessee right before our friends and families visit for the holidays.

If you are not a part of a cleanup group but want to contribute to a litter-free Tennessee here are 5 ways to get involved:

  1. First of all, don’t litter. 
  2. Everyone can take personal responsibility for the litter on their street, at their work or in their local area. By making sure that trash makes it into a receptacle, you’re making a huge difference right where you live, work and play. Snap a pic while you’re picking up litter and tag it with #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember.
  3. Take your litter prevention commitment to the next level and sign up to join a cleanup event. Not sure where you might find one? Here’s a great online calendar:https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/events of all the cleanup events around the state.
  4. Think you know all about the impact of litter in Tennessee? Take the https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/nobody-trashes-tennessee-litter-quiz/ to see just how savvy you are about trash. Share your results on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtags #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember.
  5. Sign up https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/newsletter/ to Join the Movement and tell all your friends on social media about No Trash November. Be a part of a movement and show everyone why we are called The Volunteer State!

Interested in starting your own group? You can Adopt-A-Highway : https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/adopt-a-highway/ in 5 easy steps.

Let’s show everyone why we are called the Volunteer State!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023