Cecil Gudger of Sewanee passed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his residence at the age of 76. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Gudger, a native of Sewanee, TN, was the son of the late Theondoe and Katherine Garner Gudger. He had a “Green Thumb” and enjoyed gardening and raising chickens.

In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Gudger and brother, Vonny Gudger.

Cecil is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Gudger of Sewanee; sister, Vivian Atkinson of FL and a large extended family including, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.